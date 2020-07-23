'Xmas in July Artist Market' to feature local artists from Tiffin, surrounding areas

The market is being hosted at the Tiffin Brewery to accommodate the space needed for safe social distancing.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A Tiffin based artist said he wants to take what he has learned from his own success and now pay it forward to other local artists.

Ryan Poignon has found a great niche with his glasswork and showcasing his other art projects throughout the years.

And this week, he is busy setting up for an upcoming "Xmas in July Artist Market," in hopes to offer the market as a space for over 20 local artists, some of whom may have never had a venue to showcase their work before.

"I am really looking towards the people that are hiding in their house and creating all the time, and wanting that opportunity to be out and show their stuff," said Poignon

The market will run for two days, and will offer these aspiring artists not only a place to showcase their work, but also a chance to sell some as well.

And a special free space is being made available for artists between 10 and 17 years old.

"We have all of these other outlets for sports and dancing and stuff, but I feel like the artists are left out. So, the more spaces and opportunities we can create for the artists in the community, the more the artists give back to the community," said Poignon.

Tiffin Artist Market 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

With the event being held at the Tiffin Brewery on Wall Street, not only will there be some local brew on tap, but there is also plenty of space available to ensure social distancing.

"Worked with the brewery to use this space and with their help we're able to produce a clean, safe environment to hold the artist market," said Poignon.