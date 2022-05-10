Here's your shot: Tickets for 'Hamilton' go on sale next week, $10 seat lottery announced

The hit musical is coming to Toledo in August.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. And, tickets in Toledo are going on sale soon.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced May 16 as the on-sale date for tickets to see the production, which is coming to the Stranahan Theater in August.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can,” Seller said. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Toledo engagement should be made through BroadwayInToledo.com.”

The hit musical features a contemporary score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It was originally scheduled to make a stop at the Stranahan in 2021, but the tour date was postponed due to COVID-19.

"Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Tickets for "Hamilton" will go on sale to the public on Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at BroadwayInToledo.com, in person at the Stranahan Theater Box Office or by calling 419-381-8851.

Tickets will be available for performances Aug. 23–Sept. 4, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49–$179 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the shows.