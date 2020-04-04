LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio —

This day in northwest Ohio April 3

1907

The City of Toledo opened a house at 220 Erie Street where 14 smallpox victims are being held and quarantined. Newspaper report said the men were very "sour" and didn't want to be cooped up.

1908

The 524-foot lake freighter "Fred Hartwell" is launched at Toledo Shipbuilding Company.

1915

The Niagara Hotel in 300 Block of Summit was destroyed by flames. A newlywed couple from Adrian celebrated their honeymoon, Mr. and Mrs. J. T. Frey, were killed in the blaze.

The cause was undetermined. The owner of the hotel rebuilt on that site and it becomes the well known "Waldorf Hotel."

1924

Canton Avenue druggist Meyer Selzman and three clerks were arrested for manslaughter in the deaths of 18 Toledo men who died from poisoned alcohol they got from Selzman's store.

Selzman was later convicted and sentenced to four years in prison. The scourge of toxic alcohol was nearly an epidemic during prohibition when many people were willing to drink what was called "canned heat", which was often toxic.

1930

Edward Tilton, a teenage burglary suspect in Toledo was held in the county jail and reunited with his long-lost mother who came to his aid after she abandoned him in 1915 when he was just three years old.

Tilton said he had been told she had died.

His mom was actually living in Kentucky, and said she had given her boy to an aunt to raise and lost track of his whereabouts.

1946

Residents of Trilby pledge support to help build the new Hiawatha Park in Washington Twp.

1957

Tragedy at Fort Miami Racetrack in Maumee at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, when fire races through a barn near Key Street snuffing out the lives of 27 race horses.

More than 60 horses were turned loose and created havoc as many panicked horses ran out onto the streets and highway.

1984

Last edition of the East Toledo Sun was published.

