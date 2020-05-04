This Day, March 31, in Northwest Ohio

1892 Lynch mob of "respectable" citizens of Hancock County storm the county jail in Findlay and abduct Joseph Lytle who was being held on charges of killing his ex-wife and daughter with a hatchet. The mob breaks down the door to the jail with a steel rail, drags Lytle outside and hangs him from the Main Street bridge. They later move him to a telegraph pole where he is hanged again and his body riddled with bullets. No one is charged with his lynching.

1904 Toledo High School in downtown Toledo suffers major damage from vandals who broke into the school and busted light bulbs, cut electric wires and jammed the locks.

1909 Toledo labor officials are expressing concern that young boys in the city are no longer entering the harnessing making trade. There are fears that in a few years there will be no harness makers left in the city.

1920 Northwest Ohio residents are counting the dead and cleaning up from several powerful tornadoes that hit on the 29th of March. At least twenty people were killed. Six killed in Defiance area, four in the Swanton area at Raabs Corners and two women in Genoa.

1944 Toledo police find the murdered body of Indian Chief Red Eagle in the Rainbow Cafe on Washington Street where he had been working as a cook. Police say Red Eagle had been stabbed in the neck by bandits.

1949 The days of pinball machie gam,bling were drawing to a close as the city cracked down on ilegal gambling. On tis day cash payout to pinball players were outlawed in Toledo.

1973 Singer Patrice Munsel, in town for performances at the Masonic Auditorium, is reunited with her pet Boa Constrictor" George" after leaving a Lansing Michigan Hotel the day before.