TOLEDO, Ohio — Can you believe we are already one month into 2020? A new month is dawning, so let's start it off with some fun in the 419. This weekend's events are not only plentiful, but also diverse - there is truly something for everyone. It's time to start planning how you will Go 419!

THURSDAY

ProMedica Winter Concert Series: Max Boyle | Toledo Museum of Art | 7-10 p.m.

Your ears are in for a treat this Thursday night at the art museum! ProMedica and TMA are kicking off a new Winter Concert Series, which starts with Toledo's own Max Boyle, whom you may know from the popular reality show "The Voice."

The evening starts off at the Peristyle Theatre with Kyndall Inskeep opening up the show, then you'll get the chance to see our local boy play his newest song "Angel," which he performed right here on WTOL 11 Your Day, among other gems.

Tickets are $15, but you also have the option for VIP tickets, which are $25 for seats closer to the stage. You can pick up your tickets right here.

FRIDAY

Denny Schaffer Winter Dance Party | SeaGate Convention Story | 8 p.m.

Dance the night away for a good cause at the Denny Schaffer Winter dance party! Denny will be playing all your favorites from the '80s and '90s, so plan on coming out and taking a trip back in time. Denny's dance party is all to support Veterans Matters, an organization aimed at helping veterans find reliable housing.

Tickets start at $25, you can get your tickets and learn more here.

denny schaffer

Winter White Masquerade Ball | Toledo Ballroom | 8-10:30 p.m.

Does the weekend make you feel like dancing? The Toledo Ballroom has you covered with its Winter White Masquerade Ball. Come enjoy a mix of Latin, Swing, and Ballroom dancing, all with a fun masquerade theme. This is a perfect date night or a chance to meet new people in a different environment.

If you are a beginner to Ballroom/Latin/Swing dancing, never fear! At 7 p.m. before the ball begins, there is a beginners' group class to help get you in the swing of things!

Think this sounds like a perfect Friday? It is only $10 per person and does not require registration. You can learn more at ToledoBallroom.com.

Toledo Ballroom

SATURDAY

Tapping Event - Carnaval Brazilian Amburana Aged Stout | Granite City Food & Beverage | 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Craft beer lovers, Saturday is a great day for you to stop by Granite City for their most unique brew to date. Talk about a carnaval for your mouth - with flavors like gingerbread, chocolate spice, molasses, coffee, and vanilla, your taste buds will be far from bored! This Brazilian Amburana Aged Stout has been aged in a wood commonly associated with the aging of a Brazilian spirit, Cachaca, a sugarcane spirit like rum.

So come try this delicious stout and spice up your weekend! Before you stop out, sign up for their newsletter and receive 1/2 off appetizers at the tapping event, you can do that right here.

Soup R Bowl-A-Thon | Forest View Lanes | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bowling is a perfect wintertime activity and we know you're trying to stay warm, so why not head to Temperance for the Soup R Bowl-A-Thon? Bring your family and friends for some bowling fun and help support the emergency food pantry.

Beyond bowling, there will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle with some amazing prizes including autographed sports memorabilia. Forest View Lanes is the place to be Saturday for a day of family fun and community support, and you can even see WTOL 11's Jordan Strack!

Tickets are $20 per person and that includes two games of bowling, as well as ball and shoe rental. Visit this event page for more info.

RELATED: When is Super Bowl 2020: Date, time, performers and more

RELATED: Meet the adorable starting lineup for Animal Planet's 2020 Puppy Bowl

Holy Toledo Comedy Series | Holy Toledo Tavern | 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Holy Toledo! We know our friends in the 419 love to laugh, so we had to let you know about this comedy show right in downtown Toledo. Holy Toledo Tavern is hosting its second of a series of comedy shows on Saturday night. Prepare to start February laughing! The lineup includes Sam Rager as the host, featuring Holly Lynnea, with Sal Demilio headlining.

Tickets are $20 per person and you can use your ticket for a free appetizer! Score your tickets here.

Holy Toledo Comedy Series Comedy event in Toledo, OH by Holy Toledo Tavern and Hensville on Saturday, February 1 2020 with 125 people interested.5 posts in the discussion.

SUNDAY

Jed's Grand Opening Super Bowl Party | Corner of Holland Sylvania and Bancroft | 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

I have two words: FREE WINGS. A new Jed's is opening up and Super Bowl Sunday is its grand opening. Starting at 6:30 p.m. they are offering five free wings with any purchase of food. There will also be drink specials all day and some free swag you can snag. Get your table reserved, it is sure to be a packed house!

You can call 419-214-0868 to reserve your table.

Grand Opening @ Jed's Corner Of Holland Sylvania & Bancroft Event by Jed's Bancroft on Sunday, February 2 2020 with 123 people interested and 34 people going.

OWE Super Bowl Fundraiser | Attic on Adams | 6-11:30 p.m.

Those who live in and love the Old West End can head down to the Attic on Adams to not only enjoy the big game, but support the neighborhood as well. You can get your ticket at the door for $20, there will be plenty of food and drink specials, plus a point box money game and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds are going to support the Old West End Security, which is a non-profit volunteer group of neighbors. They contract private security officers to patrol the neighborhood streets.