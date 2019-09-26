TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend, you can GO up up and away, celebrate the area's most famous rock, and and even get the beejeebers scared out of you, all here in the 419. Here is a look at this weekend's top events. And, if you have events you'd like highlighted, send them to: allWTOLNewsTips@wtol.com

FRIDAY

Glass City Balloon Race (Friday and Saturday)

Fall nights light up this weekend during the Glass City Balloon Festival, taking place Friday and Saturday in Rossford. Visitors can experience balloon glows at night, live music, festival vendors, kids' rides and activities, and fireworks both nights.

The festival is on Compass Drive, between Crossroads Boulevard and Simmons Road. Admission and parking are free.

Friday's events, 4-11 p.m.:

4:00 - 6:15 p.m. - Another Life

5:30 p.m. - Balloon Ascension

6:45 - 8 p.m. - Mustang Sally

8 p.m. - Balloon GLOW sponsored by

Reliance Propane & iHeart Radio

9 p.m. - Fireworks sponsored by Meijer

9:30 - 10:45 p.m. - Mustang Sally

Saturday's events, 3-11 p.m.:

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Balloon Pilot Meet & Greets on the Field

4:00 - 6:10 p.m. - The New Fashioned

5:30 p.m. - Balloon Ascension

6:40 - 8 p.m. - The Menus

8 p.m. - Balloon GLOW sponsored by

Logan Creek & iHeart Radio

9 p.m. - Fireworks sponsored by Meijer

9:30 - 10:50 p.m. - The Menus

The Monthly

The Monthly - Toledo's longest running professional improv comedy show | Valentine Theatre’s Studio A | 8:30 p.m.

Toledo’s longest running (only) professional improv comedy show, 'The Monthly' returns to The Valentine's Studio A Theatre this Friday. Guests of 'The Monthly' will enjoy completely improvised comedy show based on their very own suggestions. Come laugh like it's your final Friday ... of the month!

Tickets are $10 and available by calling The Valentine box office at 419-242-2787 or online at valentinetheatre.com or glasscityimprov.com

Veteran players and event hosts Erin Kanary, Nick Morgan & Diana De Pasquale have each spent over a decade honing their comedy skills on the famed improv stages in Detroit, Chicago, and New York. They now bring a staggering amount of laughter inducing talent to The Valentine. An entire comedy show will be created based on a single audience suggestion. Special guests from Toledo's improv community will again join us this month, and because the show is completely improvised, each 'Monthly' is an entirely different experience.

The show runs just over one hour, broken into two separate sets, with a brief intermission. Alcohol, beer, wine and soda will be available for sale, and its consumption is encouraged! (But not to the point where we are dealing with legal issues because the combination of hilarity and liquor causes you to have a conniption).

Ghost Town

Haunted Ghost Town experience | 10630 County Road 40, Findlay | 6 p.m., Through Oct. 26

Ghost Town is a combined film, theater, outdoor drama and haunted attraction all in one in Findlay that gives audiences the chance to be the hero. This family friendly event, which starts Friday and runs on weekends through Oct. 26, features almost two hours of entertainment for the price of one ticket. The first film in the lineup tells the story of how the small Ohio town of Bryerstone turns into a haunted ghost town.

The 4-acre western-style property serves as the backdrop for the story. The 33-minute film shows, and then the audience is ushered into "town," where they must finish the story by following clues left both in the movie and throughout the town. The audience/citizens try to stop the evil Razell Withernitch, a local witch doctor who has cursed the town. After following clues in this immersive experience, the audience reaches a crossroads, where the "family friendly" part ends and the more traditional 20-minute "scare" haunt begins.

In addition to the film and haunts, the Ghost Town also features a Chuckwagon BBQ restaurant, opening at 5 p.m. and featuring meals for $10. Haunted Ghost Town opens every Friday and Saturday night at 6 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students, $15 for kids 12 and younger. Junior Haunt runs 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and is $6 for ages 5 and older. For more information, visit them on Facebook: facebook.com/HauntedGhostTownFindlay

SATURDAY

46th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival | downtown Waterville | 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Roche de Boeuf Festival has something for the entire family to enjoy. Children will love the kid’s zone and parents can shop for beautiful art and one of a kind items. Take a journey back in time in Pioneer Village, see amazing cars in the car show, and enjoy wonderful music and entertainment throughout the day. Don’t miss the Roche de Boeuf Parade starting at 10 a.m. on Farnsworth Road. Hundreds of vendors with wares of all kinds will be there. And catch live music on the Main Stage, Peddlers Alley Stage and Clock Tower Stage. Demonstrations include musket firing and The Right Direction. FREE Shuttle Service, pick-up locations Conrad Park next to the Waterville Library (800 Michigan Ave) and Waterville Landings (J&R Contracting) 1300 Michigan Ave.

Roche de Boeuf Festival

Roche de Boeuf Festival

Race for the Cure – Findlay | Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St. | 7 a.m.-noon

The 2019 Komen Findlay Race for the Cure hits the streets on Saturday morning, celebrating survivors, honoring those no longer with us, and pushing for a cure. Onsite registration is available between 7-8:30 a.m. The event begins at Blanchard Valley Hospital, 1900 S. Main St.



EVENT SCHEDULE

7 a.m. .................. Team Tailgate Begins!

7-8:30 a.m. ......... On-Site Registration

7-11 a.m. ....... Blanchard Valley Health System Hope Village

7:30-10:30 a.m. ....... Local Sponsor Tents Open

8-11 a.m. ....... Kids Zone open

8 a.m. ................... Survivor Photo

8:15-8:30 a.m. ......... Survivor Parade

8:30 a.m. ................... Opening Ceremony

9 a.m. ................... 5K Walk + Run

9:15 a.m. ................... Family Fun Walk

10 a.m. ................. Race Results and Awards

10:15 a.m. ................. Kids Dash (following awards)

SUNDAY

Race for the Cure – Toledo | 406 Washington St. | 6 a.m.-noon

Toledo turns pink on Sunday as thousands of runners and walkers, survivors and family members flood downtown for the 26th annual Race for the Cure. Onsite registration is available from 7:30-9 a.m. downtown at 406 Washington St.

Komen Northwest Ohio

EVENT SCHEDULE



6:00 a.m.....................All vehicles must be parked in Team Tailgate

7:00 a.m.....................Team Tailgate begins!

7:00- 11:00 a.m..........Mercy Health Hope Village

7:00- 9:30 a.m............Sponsor Expo

7:00- 9:30 a.m............Kids Zone at Fifth Third Field

7:30- 9:00 a.m............On-site registration open

8:00 a.m.....................Survivor Ribbon Photo at Fifth Third Field

8:15 a.m.....................Survivor Parade

9:00 a.m.....................Opening Ceremony

9:30 a.m.....................5K Run then 5K Walk (line up on Summit St.)

9:45 a.m.....................Family Fun Walk (line up on Monroe St.)

10:30 a.m...................Race Results and Awards

Finders Keepers Market | Shops at Fallen Timbers | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Finders Keepers Market features more than 125 vendors including makers, pickers and boutique owners right in front of the movie theater at the Shops at Fallen Timbers.

Spend the day shopping local boutiques, upscale hand-made, farmhouse decor, mid-century modern, harvest tables, wall decor, one-of-a-kind furniture, delicious sweets, food trucks, salvaged finds, trendy clothing boutiques, jewelry, organic products, baby + toddler, live music and more!

Admission is $5, with children 12 & under free. Parking is free.

Polish Heritage Festival | Saint Clement’s Community Center, 2990 Tremainsville Road | 12-6 p.m.

Saints Adalbert & Hedwig Parish kick off Polish Heritage Month with their Polish Heritage Festival. Held at Saint Clement’s Community Center, 2990 Tremainsville Road, on Sunday from 12-6 p.m., the free festival features Polish food, polka music provided by Randy Krajewski and the Czelusta Park All-Stars, games of chance, a bake sale and more. Free admission – just bring your appetite and your dancing shoes and join for a great time. This is the parish's largest event of the year. Dziekuje (Thank You) and Bog Zaplac (God Bless)!