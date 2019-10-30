



THURSDAY

Grateful Dead Halloween with Being Grateful | Fleetwood's Tap Room | 6 p.m.

The Dead live at Fleetwood's on Halloween as Being Grateful plays two sets of Grateful Dead music from the Tap Room stage. Doors open at 6 p.m. with entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Don't forget your costume - Frogtown Glassroots is also hosting a costume contest!

Being Grateful

The Heights' Latin Night is being transformed for Day of the Dead festivities on Thursday. You can enjoy a live DJ, $5 Toledo teas, and $2 off The Heights Taquiza Platter.

FRIDAY

Harry Potter Film Concert Series - Toledo Symphony Orchestra | Stranahan Theatre | 8-11 p.m. (Saturday matinee, 2 p.m.)

Years ago Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone enchanted viewers on the big screen, and now it’s returning for the first time ever with the music of a live symphony orchestra. Momentous scenes from the film play on a giant screen in high-definition while John Williams’ unforgettable score is performed by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Friday night marks the first installment of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. For tickets, call 419-381-8851 or click here for the Stranahan ticket website. Tickets range from $56-$76.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone™ in Concert Music event in Toledo, OH by Stranahan Theater & Great Hall and CineConcerts on Friday, November 1 2019 with 3.1K people interested and 277 people going....

Sylvania Art Walk - Under the Lights | downtown Sylvania | 7 p.m. holiday lighting ceremony

Kick off the holiday shopping season in Red Bird Arts District for another First Friday Art Walk - under the lights! The art walk features art exhibits, live music, food specials and holiday shopping at the district boutiques and businesses. Huddle by Chandler Café at 7 p.m. for a lighting ceremony with the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce as the holiday lights over Main Street are unveiled.

Day of the Dead celebration | The Pub, 912 Monroe St., Toledo | 5 p.m.

The Pub, 912 Monroe St., hosts a momentous Dia de los Muertos celebration, starting at 5 p.m. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Spanish American Organization. Hosted by Andrea Sevilla, the evening will feature:

Jacob Estrada Mariachi

James Serda Dance Troupe

Face painting by makeup artist Carl William Graf

An altar commemorating the deceased

Tequila tasting bar

Taco bar and lightly passed Mexican fare

Admission is $20 online through Eventbrite, in The Pub, or at the door day of the festivities.

The Pub

ArtWalk Findlay | downtown Findlay | 5-9 p.m.

Explore the arts in Downtown Findlay during ArtWalk! Held in conjunction with the Findlay Art League's Juried Fall Show reception, local artists, including those in the Jones Building, open their studios on this special night, and your favorite shops and restaurants host both visual and performing artists throughout the evening - all for free! There are nearly three dozen stops along the way on the ArtWalk.

Spooktacular Cornhole Tournament | Jed's Barbeque & Brew, 855 S. Holland-Sylvania Road | 6 p.m.

It’s Halloween time and Jed's on Holland-Sylvania is having a bash - wear your best costume to the cornhole mash!

There will be door prizes, raffles and lots of giveaways. Even if you aren’t playing in the cornhole tournament come out and have some fun, with the raffles and enter the best costume contest.

Tournament details:

Doubles Tournament

100% payout to top 3

Wear your best costume to throw in

There will be a prize for best team costume

$25 a team

Bring your own partner

Bring your own bags or use house bags

Basic ACL Rules

Double Elimination Bracket

Best of 3 in winners bracket

1 and done in losers bracket

Team that comes out of winners bracket must be beaten 3 times

Contestants will be throwing outside in the sand under the lights all night. This will be the finale for Jed’s until the spring season. Stay tuned for league nights and bigger and better tournaments in the spring and summer months.

Spooktacular Cornhole Tournament Event in Toledo, OH by Glass City Mutha Shuckers and 2 others on Friday, November 1 2019 with 102 people interested.

Halloween Feature Friday | Georgjz 419, 1205 Adams St., Toledo | 11 p.m.

Georgjz419's Halloween Feature Friday is set for Friday with a spectacular line-up of entertainment, and the Third Annual Halloween Costume Contest. Join the cast of Deja D. Dellataro, Sylvia Austin, Gina Arnez and London Asia as Georgjz419 Fun Food & Spirits welcomes for the very first time Miss Ohio FI 2019 Danyel Vasquez!

Show times are 11 p.m. and 12:15 a.m., with the Halloween Costume Contest following the second show. More than $300 in cash and prizes will be awarded, with $150 going to first place. The winner will be determined by audience applause, so get dressed up and bring plenty of friends to cheer you on! As always, no cover.

Georgjz419

SATURDAY

Rocky Horror Show | Collingwood Arts Center, Toledo | 7:30 p.m. (doors open)

LET'S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!



Stone Productions is bringing the Rocky Horror Show back to the Nelson Theater for two performances of the cult classic - nearly a double feature, if you will. There will be performances at 8 p.m. and at midnight. To add to the fun, musical scores will be performed by live musicians.



Doors will open at 7:30 and 11:30 respectively. Tickets are $12 at Brown Paper Tickets, or $15 at the door.



Practice your call backs, prepare to be wowed, and remember ... it's just a jump to the left!

Collingwood Arts Center

Toledo Reptile Collectors Expo | Knights of Columbus Hall, Toledo | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Things that creep and crawl are the stars of the monthly expo at the Toledo Reptile Collectors Expo. At the expo, the collectors will be giving away one of their Pastel Het Clown Ball pythons along with a starter setup donated by Rautios Custom enclosures. This month's show supports the Toledo Area Humane Society. Admission is $5, cash only. The show is at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4256 Secor Road in Toledo.

Toledo Reptile Collectors

Downtown Tiffin Scavenger Hunt | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Spend the day exploring downtown Tiffin for a chance to win great prizes! Teams of three or four will be tasked by visiting downtown businesses and completing different missions! This is the Fourth Annual Downtown Tiffin Scavenger Hunt.

Workshop: Intro to Pyrography | Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St., Toledo | 1-4 p.m.

Learn how to use a wood burning pen and practice the art of pyrography during this workshop. You'll learn how to prepare wood for burning and how to utilize various techniques to create your own design on a cutting board or box. Class is for ages 12 and older, and all skill levels. Workshop cost is $30.

Toledo Walleye Opening Night Tailgate Party | Hensville | 3-6 p.m.

Hensville will host the official Toledo Walleye Opening Weekend Tailgate Party on Saturday. Holy Toledo Tavern, Fleetwood's Tap Room and Hensville Park will offer a variety of live entertainment, great food, drink specials, and activities throughout the day leading up to Walleye Opening Night at 7:15 p.m.

RELATED: Walleye opening night tickets on sale Friday

RELATED: Reports: Walleye F AJ Jenks to sign with Fort Wayne Komets

Gorham Fayette Fire Department Feather Party Fundraiser | Fayette High School | 5-10 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. Winners get turkeys or hams, and there will be two complete dinners also given out during the evening. Participants can also take part in a 50/50 drawing (see any GFFD member to purchase tickets) and door prize drawings.

Gathered INK | Gathered Glassblowing Studio, 23 N. Huron St., Toledo | 5-9 p.m.

Gathered INK, a celebration of the printmaking medium takes place on Saturday, with demonstrations and tours.



Starting in 2016, Gathered has been the home to two printmaking studios, Pegboard Press and The Black Iron Press -both dedicated to carrying on the traditions of fine art printmaking and letterpress respectively. Gathered INK, a new series of programming, is meant to highlight the printmaking community Gathered has begun to cultivate as well as share with the greater Toledo community what print has to offer.



During Gathered INK, Pegboard Press and The Black Iron Press will be open for public tours, with engraving and letterpress demonstrations occurring throughout the evening. Additionally, Sandusky-based artist Erin Clarkson will be leading a community-based screenprinting project and printing with attendees. Bowling Green State University’s Print Society will also be conducting a sale of affordable student works.



This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments served throughout the evening.

Dia de los Muertos | Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center, 1225 Broadway St., Toledo | 6-9 p.m.

Come celebrate and experience a tradition to honor our loved ones with beautiful altars (ofrendas), an amazing dinner by Latin Cravings Factory putting together three Latin Fusion Dishes along with appetizers and dessert by Veronica Reynaga.

Attendees can experience performances by Ballet Folklorico Imagenes Mexicanas, bid on raffle prizes and silent auction items, enjoy your favorite spirited drinks at our cash bar and allow yourself to enjoy cultural music throughout the evening.

Sponsorship and participation help support the many art and cultural programs Sofia Quintero provides to the youth and community. Tickets are $50 for individuals, $90 for couples, and can be purchased at the Square Up site here and a limited number may also be available at the door.

Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center





SUNDAY

Chris Shutters' Peace, Love, and Harmony concert | Fleetwood's Tap Room | noon-8 p.m.

The Chris Shutters' Peace, Love, and Harmony Concert has quickly become the show to not miss each year. This show - now in its third year - features the best of local Toledo-area bands all gathered to promote - you guessed it - peace, love, and harmony through music, togetherness, and raising funds for Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Seeking to put God's love into action, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. By attending this event, you will be helping local families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable shelter. For more information, please visit www.mvhabitat.org.



Kids ages 12 and under get in free. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website here.



This year's lineup:



12-12:30 p.m. JAKE PILEWSKI

12:45-1:15 p.m. JEFF STEWART

1:30-2 p.m. DIRTY LIES

2:15-2:45 p.m. SHUTTERFISH

3-3:45 p.m. CHLOE & THE STEEL STRINGS

4-4:45 p.m. AMELIA AIRHARTS

5-5:45 p.m. THE SHAKIN’ SHIVERS

6-6:45 p.m. BEG TO DIFFER

7-8 p.m. CHRIS SHUTTERS BAND



In addition to the wonderful music, multiple 50/50 raffles will be held throughout the day, and the silent auction will make its return, promising fantastic prizes donated from generous local businesses and community members.

Chris Shutters

Toledo Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets | Krush the Car promotion to benefit Lucas County Canine Care & Control | Huntington Center | 5:15 p.m.

The Toledo Walleye face arch-rival Fort Wayne Komets with a 5:15 p.m. puck drop. It's also Hockey Heritage night and the "Krush the Car" sledgehammer vehicle destruction event in front of the Huntington Center. A sledghammer swing to smash the van decorated by Tony Touch costs $10 or three for $20, with proceeds going to to benefit Lucas County Canine Care and Control (charity chosen by FINatics members) and Walleye Wishing Well.

Toledo Walleye