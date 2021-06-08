Go 419: Top 11 things to do in and around Toledo this weekend | Aug. 6 - 8

This weekend, get your fill of Jeep, Indian food and craft beer. Everything you need to have a good time is right here in the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can experience some great Toledo traditions that, like many other events, took a year off due to COVID-19. Toledo Jeep Fest is back, as well as the Festival of India, so you can a mix of local and a foreign culture, all right here as you Go 419.

FRIDAY

Baby Animal Days | Indian Creek Zoo | 10 a.m.

There is something so adorable about baby animals and this weekend you can get wildly close with a bunch at Indian Creek Zoo. Visit all the babies throughout the zoo and the kids will get a prize for visiting all of the stations. Once you meet all the babies, stick around for some other family fun activities such as face painting, a large inflatable slide, and meet some characters from Laurel's Princess Parties.

This is going on all weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

Tickets for the zoo range from $12-$14. Learn more about this event on the Indian Creek Zoo website.

Glass City Craft Crawl | Adams ST Toledo | All Weekend

Beer drinkers, this weekend is for you. Get your fill of craft beers with the Glass City Craft Crawl. You can try some awesome craft beers from Maumee Bay Brewing Company, Earnest Brew Works, Upside Brewing, Wild Side Brewing Company, Pavlov's Brewing Company, Patron Saints Brewery, Black Frog Brewery, Twin Oast Brewing, Inside the Five Brewing Company, Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co., and HEAVY Beer Company.

The breweries participating in the crawl will be available at Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer, The Ottawa Tavern, The Attic On Adams, Georgjz419 Fun, Food, & Spirits, Carlos' Poco Loco, and Wesley's Bar, in addition to an outdoor beer garden at the future home of HEAVY Beer Company at the corner of Adams and 13th.

Enjoy some incredible, local craft beers this weekend, while you're downtown.

Toledo Jeep Fest | Toledo | All Weekend

It's the weekend we've all been waiting for: Toledo Jeep Fest is back! This weekend is packed with so many amazing events, experiences, and just plain fun downtown for this fest.

A parade kicks off events on Saturday and all weekend long, you can check out some great Jeeps, enjoy live entertainment, participate in a marathon, and so much more.

Check out the official Toledo Jeep Fest website for the full schedule of events this weekend.

First Friday- Dog Days of Summer | Downtown Adrian | 5 p.m.

August is here and you can go celebrate the dog days of summer with your furry friend in Adrian. Every first Friday, the city celebrates downtown and this month is for the dogs! This Friday, enjoy everything you already love about first Friday like the classic car show, live entertainment, and specials for your favorite downtown businesses, plus some great fun for your doggo!

There will be a pet parade, raffles with prizes, canine contests, and Pawsport that will help introduce you to some local businesses and the chance to win a BIG prize.

You can sign-up for some contests and learn more at the Lenawee County Humane Society's website.

SATURDAY

Hot Air Balloon Festival | Defiance Memorial Airport | 6:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

They're exciting to spot in the air, and Saturday YOU could be the one in a hot air balloon at this festival in Defiance. Stop out for a ride, either tethered or in flight in a hot air balloon. There is a jam-packed day ahead besides the rides, including a pancake breakfast, live music, a kids area, and the night will end with balloon GLOW, with the balloons all lit up.

You can get into the festival for $10 per car and rides are $15 and under. You can get the full schedule of events and more info here.





Hensville Metropark at the Jeep Fest Family Zone | Hensville | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Metroparks Toledo and Hensville have collaborated for a pop-up Metropark for Jeep Fest and this serves as the family zone for the weekend. Here at the family zone, you can have interactive experiences led by Metroparks Toledo like rock climbing, paddling in their mobile pool, and mountain biking on their mobile trail! Hensville Metropark will be full of inflatable games for kids and families to enjoy.

Admission to Hensville Metropark is FREE.

Stoney Stock Summer Music Festival | Stoney Ridge Winery | 2 - 11 p.m.

Sip on a glass of wine and enjoy some great tunes at Stoney Ridge Winery's 5th annual Stoney Stock Summer Fest. They of course will have great wine, but also beer, and food trucks will be there so you can catch some dinner while you're there. Then, go dance your heart out while DJ Chico, Distant Cousinz, and The Y's Guys.

Admission is $5.

Sculpture in the Village Arts & Wine Festival | Williams Park | 3 - 9 p.m.

Saturday night is all about wine and art in Gibsonburg at Williams Park. At the Sculpture Village in the park from 3-9 you will be able to sample wines from various local wineries and the check out a bunch of great art and craft vendors. You'll also be able to enjoy some great live music and chow down at some food trucks.

For more details and full list of vendors and wineries, check out their website here.

Dueling Pianos | Hensville | 7 p.m.

Music lovers, you won't want to miss this show under the stars. Two pianists will battle it out at Hensville to see who can get the biggest applause.

Hensville is where its at for Jeep Fest entertainment and has been transformed into a unique outdoor lounge creating an interactive experience for the high-energy show, featuring Piano Wars.

Gates open up at 7 p.m. and the piano wars will be from 8-11 p.m. While general admission is free, if you would like to get up close to this interactive show or at Fleetwood's patio, you can get a VIP table and they range from $60-$120. You can book your tables here.

Bring Back the '90s Park Jam | Uptown Green | 7 p.m.

The '90s may have been 20+ years ago, but you can still party like its 1999 downtown this Saturday. If you miss those great '90s jams then you will want to head out to Uptown Green where they'll have Dj Knots rocking all night. Premier Screenings will be there and is bringing out its 22-ft. inflatable screen so you can play some Super Nintendo, and of course the food trucks will be out.

This event is totally FREE, but no kids allowed at the party!

SUNDAY

Festival of India | Centennial Terrace | 11 a.m.

Sat Sri Akal, this Ravivar (Sunday) you can learn about, experience, and celebrate a new culture at the Festival of India. Come try out a variety of great vegetarian food, shop for great, authentic Indian goods such as clothing, jewelry, and art. Plus, you can listen to live music and see some dancing. Volunteers will be applying temporary henna tattoos and fun activities will be available for the kids.

Come to Sylvania and see what is so special about Desi culture.



