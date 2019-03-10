TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall is in the air and you can take advantage of a bounty of harvest activities this weekend as you Go 419! From fall-themed treats like enjoying a locally grown harvest meal at the Sofia Quintero center, to picking your own apples at MacQueen's, and even the historic and weird, like the American Presidents Film Festival at the Hayes Library and the Crop Circle Arts & Music Fest, go out this weekend and experience what the area has to offer!

FRIDAY

Crop Circle Arts & Music Festival | North Front Street, Fremont | Friday and Saturday

The Crop Circle & Music Festival touches down in Fremont Friday and Saturday.

Crop Circle Music and Art Festival

Have an out of this world experience at the Crop Circle Arts & Music Festival in downtown Fremont on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

This festival is billed as an "Extraterrestrial Event for the Whole Family" and features crafts, games, glass blowing, food, drones, art, glow biking, yarn bombing and more. Bring your lawn chair and friends. For more information, visit: www.downtownfremontohio.org.

American Presidents Film & LIterary Festival | Hayes Presidential Center (12-3 Hayes Ave., Fremont)

The American Presidents Film & Literary Festival will take place Oct. 4-6 in Fremont, Ohio, home of America’s first presidential library. This new film festival focuses on the American Presidency through the themes of people, places, politics, and power. Free and ticketed events are available all weekend.

The keynote speaker is Adrian Miller, the author of “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas.” Check the entire schedule here: https://americanpresidentsfilmfestival.org/ticketing/

Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center Harvest Fest | 1222 Broadway St., Toledo | 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Each year the organization celebrates its harvest from the community gardens by hosting a delicious meal made primarily from the produce and herbs grown each season. This year’s menu will include a Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, with all the ingredients harvested from the gardens, home-made bread, a salad, and dessert that will include strawberries and blueberries from the garden.

You can enjoy Latin background music, yard games for kids and adults and a cash bar. A meal donation will be collected at the door for $7 per person

It's Friday! Music series at Toledo Museum of Art | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30 p.m.

The It’s Friday! Music series moves inside for its Friday, Oct. 4 concert at the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA). The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the Cloister.

Friday's concert will feature Toledo-based jazz singer Lori Lefevre and her quartet.

Queen Flash - The Ultimate Queen Tribute | Ritz Theatre, Tiffin | 7:30 p.m.

Queen Flash, with Johnny Zatylny, plays the Ritz Theatre in Tiffin on Friday.

Queen Flash

Look-a-like, sound-a-like, Johnny Zatylny has been captivating audiences by carrying on the musical tradition of Freddie Mercury since 2000. This fabulous six-piece Queen tribute is an exciting, high energy show that will get people out of their seats. “Queen Flash” is a grand, theatrical representation of the real Queen concerts, complete with vocal quality unmatched by any other tribute out there. It captures the essence of a band that transformed the music industry and set lofty standards for those who followed.

Tickets: $15-$30. For ticket information contact The Ritz Theatre Box Office at 419.448.8544 or online at www.ritztheatre.org

SATURDAY

Things that Go Show at Levis Commons | The Town Center at Levis Commons, Perrysburg | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Get up close to touch, see, hear and get behind the wheel of Things That GO this Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event features:

Live music from Mike Szafarowicz Music

Free train rides on the JR Express

Make and launch a paper rocket

Visit with Spike from the Toledo Walleye from noon-2 p.m.

ProMedica Air land sat the event at noon. Visit with the pilot and see the inside of the helicopter from noon-2 p.m. (weather, wind and emergency dependent)

Things That GO For You To See:

Fire Engine from Perrysburg Fire

Slingshot Batmobile

Service Truck & Mini-Excavator from Mastin Septic and Well

Commercial Garbage Truck from Waste Management

Transport Bus from The Waterford

IronE Balance Bikes and Motorcycle from Toledo Harley Davidson

Mini-Excavator from DGB Irrigation

Taylor Trolley and Hyundai Palisade SUV from Taylor Automotive

Concrete Truck from Ohio Ready Mix

Concrete Truck from The Shelly Company

1973 Dodge Charger from Jeremy Winters - Financial Professional

2 Formula Student Race Cars from Penta Career Center

Dump Truck from Cousino Restoration

Parking Lot Sweeper from Progressive Sweeping

Limo Bus with photo booth from Extreme Class Limousine

Front End Loader, Semi-Tractor & Trailer And Mulch Blower Truck from Renewed Outdoors LLC.

Mobility Van Promoting All Inclusive Playground from Wood Lane

School Bus from Perrysburg Schools

Police Car from Perrysburg Police

Box Truck from Perrysburg Moving & Hauling

Hydroseed Spray Truck, Toro Dingo, Dump Truck from Perrysburg Landscaping

Kayak from River Lures Kayak Adventures

Remote Mini-Cars from Renewal By Anderson

Cool Custom Golf Carts from Fantasy Custom Golf Carts

OcTABerFest at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio | 3883 Monroe St., Toledo | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

OcTABerFest is this Saturday at the Ronald McDonald's Childrens House.

WTOL

Ronald McDonald House Charities invites you to OcTABerFest! Pop that soft drink tab for a fab cause! Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio is hosting its annual OcTABerFest celebration on Saturday, October 5, as they try to collect 3,000 pounds of pull tabs.

This free, family-friendly event will include arts and crafts, a petting zoo courtesy of Duke Farms, face painting, food and refreshments, and more.

The event will be held at the RMH located at 3883 Monroe St. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The money received after recycling the pull tabs supplements the RMHC food budget, allowing them to provide meals at absolutely no cost to the families who stay at the House.

So dig in that recycling bin and bring your collection of pull tabs, no matter the size, to the House on Saturday and make a difference for families throughout Northwest Ohio and Southwest Michigan!

Soup-er Saturday to benefit Neighbors in Need | Defiance Moose Lodge 2094, 841 N. Clinton St. | 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Defiance comes together as a community on Soup-er Saturday to benefit neighbors in need. This is the fourth year for Soup-er Saturday, which features all you care to eat soup, sandwiches and salads, as well as a freewill donation bake sale and a live auction. Plan on a 50/50 drawing and door prizes, too, as well as activities for all ages. The Riverbend Band plays from 1-4 p.m.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12. Kids under 5 eat free. The family fun day will be held at the Defiance Moose Lodge #2094, 841 N. Clinton St. For further information, visit soup-ersaturday.com

MacQueen's Apple Butter Stir Fest | MacQueen's Orchard, 7605 Garden Road, Holland | Saturday and Sunday

Join MacQueen's for the annual Apple Butter Stir Fest on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.

Not only will you be able to pick your own apples, but you can also enjoy a craft show and live entertainment. The farm will put on pony rides, a carousel, and a petting zoo for the little ones. If doughnuts, apple cider, pies, and more sweet treats do not appeal to you, MacQueen's Orchard will have different types of barbecue.

Picker's Paradise and Auto Swap Meet | Henry County Fairgrounds | Saturday and Sunday

The Henry County Fairgrounds will turn into a two-day 'Picker's Paradise' starting Saturday. Find fall treasures and more!

Pickers Paradise

The Henry County Fairgrounds are home to a two-day Picker's Paradise as this all-American flea market fills Napoleon for two days starting Friday, Oct. 5. You can find all manner of tresures from barn finds, antiques, hand-crafted items and more. Parking is free and campsites are available. Event is held rain or shine, Friday and Saturday.

Tiffin Flea Market | Seneca County Fairgrounds | Saturday and Sunday

One of the largest flea markets in northwest Ohio, the Tiffin Flea Market is in its 40th year. Catch the flea market this weekend, Saturday Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Seneca County Fairgrounds. The flea market features 250 to 400 dealers per show and is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays, rain or shine.

Hobo Festival at Wauseon Depot | 225 Depot St., Wauseon | 4 p.m

Jump on a caboose and discover the story of the men who traveled the rails at the annual Hobo Festival at the Wauseon Depot. Meet a hobo, hear tales of life traveling the country by jumping on and off train cars, and listen to live entertainment. Enjoy a hobo dinner made of sausage, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and onions. Cornbread, a dessert, and beverage will also be served for a freewill donation. The fun begins at 4 p.m.

The Wauseon Depot is located at 225 Depot St. in downtown. Built 1896 and listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the depot is the second to be built on the site. It served passengers of the railroad until the mid-1970s. It is currently owned by the city of Wauseon and managed by the Fulton County Historical Society and houses railroad artifacts and a model railroad display.

SUNDAY

Andy's Army Walk for Canine Research | W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Perrysburg | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join the 9th annual Walk for Canine Cancer Research at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg. You can enjoy food, fun, and fellowship for a good cause! There will be a live band, free lunch, great basket raffles, wine pull, vendors, complimentary raffle tickets and more.

Cost is $20 for a single ticket and $15 for groups of 5 or more. Kids under 12 admitted free. Returning teams from prior years will pay $10 per person.

Register on Eventbrite, download a mail in form at www.andys-army.org, or register in person on event day. Bring your dog and join the fun! All proceeds to benefit canine cancer research.

Toldo Walk to Defeat ALS | Promenade Park, Toledo | 11:30 a.m.

The ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter will host the Toledo Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, October 6th at Promenade Park. This is the chapter’s 16th annual Walk in Toledo.

Registration opens at Promenade Park on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony begins at 12:45 p.m.

Participants will enjoy family activities, live music performances, and the camaraderie of those united in the fight to defeat ALS. Smash Dawgz Food Truck will be onsite selling gourmet hot dogs.

For more information, visit http://web.alsa.org/2019toledo. There is no fee to participate in the Walk to Defeat ALS, though participants are encouraged to raise money to help defeat ALS. The first 400 participants to arrive will receive a free Unlock ALS lanyard and Walk to Defeat ALS key. Participants are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones who have battled ALS to share in the Celebration area.

The Northern Ohio Chapter expects approximately 600 participants and hopes to raise $70,000 at the Toledo Walk to Defeat ALS.

Rhythm on the River: Otsego Swing Choir and Marching Band | Grand Rapids | 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

The Otsego Swing Choir and Marching Band highlight this Sunday's Rhythm on the River, held at the M.J. Wright Pavilion on the towpath along the Maumee River in Grand Rapids. Concerts begin at 4 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the music! In the event of inclement weather, events are moved to the old Fire Station.