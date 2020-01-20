The third Monday in January is reserved every year for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the civil rights activist who was killed 52 years ago.
Since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, federal offices such as banks, the post office and the DMV will be closed.
Some schools and workplaces will also be closed for the holiday. All branches of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be closed as well.
Trash pickup will be completed as regularly scheduled and UPS and FedEx will be operational.
Most grocery and retail stores should also be open.
However, if you have the day off, here are some things you can do:
- Head over to Savage Arena at 8:30 a.m. for the 19th-annual Unity Day breakfast and celebration honoring Dr. King.
- If you're willing to brave the weather, admission to all of our national parks is free today! Each year, the National Park Service offers free admission to all parks and monuments - such as the Fallen Timbers Battlefield here in Maumee. Click here for a full list of national parks to check out. Free admission does not include camping, transportation or special tours.
- MLK Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Consider helping out at the Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor or donating to the Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green to honor Dr. King's legacy! The food bank is looking for food, hygiene and monetary donations. You can also donate to St. Paul's Community Center that is running a winter crisis shelter during these colder months.
- Imagination Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on MLK Jr. Day. Enjoy some educational fun with the kids if they have the day off from school!
- The National Museum of the Great Lakes will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today - parking is free!