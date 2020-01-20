The third Monday in January is reserved every year for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, honoring the civil rights activist who was killed 52 years ago.

Since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, federal offices such as banks, the post office and the DMV will be closed.

Some schools and workplaces will also be closed for the holiday. All branches of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be closed as well.

Trash pickup will be completed as regularly scheduled and UPS and FedEx will be operational.

Most grocery and retail stores should also be open.

However, if you have the day off, here are some things you can do: