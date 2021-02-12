Celebrate the 419 on Monday at one of these events

Go 419 and celebrate the communities within the area code.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s a great day to get out and enjoy the 419! On April 19, Northwest Ohio promotes local businesses and celebrates the communities that make up the 419 area code.

Here are some events in the area to check out:

-This event will also have Marie's Fairy Floss and Leaf & Seed Cafe Food Truck.

- Races begin at 6 p.m and once the course is finished participants can go to a nearby establishment to “enjoy the camaraderie like only runners can.”

- From 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. visit Inside the Five Bew Company, The Tiffin Brewery, The Laird Arcade Brewery (L.A.B.), Two Bandits Brewing Co. or Upside Brewing for featured 419 guests taps.

- Shop your favorite makers through Mother's Day.

- Event begins at 6 p.m and is hosted by The Fair Housing Center, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and The Arts Commission.

Here are some great 419 inspired deals and contests:

Clothes Mentor Sylvania and Perrysburg are giving a $25 giftcard to a lucky winner. Check out their social media pages to learn how to enter.

Once Upon a Child Sylvania and Perrysburg are giving away a $25 gift card to a lucky winner. Check out their Facebook and Instagram to learn how to enter.

Listen to Eagle 99, The Wolf or WTTF for a chance to win gift cards and other great prizes from local businesses.

Create your own 2” mini suncatcher at The Copper Moon Studio Gallery & Gift for $4.19.

- In honor of 419 day you can purchase either 60 minute jump, pizza meal or official GLOW t-shirt for $4.19.