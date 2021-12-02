The Victory Center annual fashion show going virtual

The local non profit has been supporting cancer patients and their loved ones for 25 years. Its 14th annual fashion show will be held virtually Feb. 25.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a big anniversary for a local non profit celebrating 25 years of supporting cancer patients and their loved ones throughout northwest Ohio.

The Victory Center is honoring its silver anniversary with its 14th annual fashion show, which will be live streamed. The theme is "Stunning in Silver" and will feature eight cancer survivors as well as supporters of TVC as models.

Local boutiques will showcase fashion from bridal to the hottest styles.

And back by popular demand, cancer advocate and former WTOL 11 anchor Chrys Peterson will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

A silent auction and raffle will be held to support TVC and a ticket to the event isn't necessary to participate. The silent auction and raffle will take place Feb. 18-March 4.

Anyone who donates any amount on the event's website will be entered to win a Michael Kors and Kendra Scott-themed accessory basket valued at $550.

TVC offers many programs to educate and support cancer patients and their loved ones during and after treatment. The services, which aim to meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those touched by cancer, are provided at no cost to patients. All donations stay in northwest Ohio.

The fashion show will be live streamed from the Hilton Garden Inn Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.