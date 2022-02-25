The PRO Home & Garden Show is this weekend; get in the spring state of mind!

An event that is sure to get you inspired for your next home improvement, landscaping, or gardening project!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The PRO Home & Garden show is this weekend, Feb. 25-27. Tickets are $7, but $5 for Seniors. Children 12 and under, as well as those with an active military I.D. get in FREE!

The show will feature over 100 of the area’s best experts in home improvement, showcasing up-to-date trends for inside and outside your home.

Get the best outdoor living ideas in the Landscaping areas.

Need a touch of spring in your home? A large variety of spring plants and flowers will be available for you to buy from The Flower Market in Monroe, MI.

What else does the event include?

There will be music and a full bar in the Spirit of Pro park area.

Cooking demonstrations will be put on from Durocher’s appliances.

And, visitors can enter to win a free roof from Roszman Roofing.

So when can you stop by the SeaGate Centre for the show?

The hours for the show:

Friday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. -5 p.m.