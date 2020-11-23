The North Pole is coming to Findlay with drive-thru Letters to Santa

FINDLAY, Ohio — You don't have to go to the North Pole to see Santa - make a much shorter drive to Findlay with a Letters to Santa Drive-thru!
The University of Findlay invites local children and their families to the drive-thru to wave at Santa from a safe distance.
Children can also bring their letters to Santa for him to accept without ever leaving the car.
Just pull into the half-circle drive near the College First Church of God and put your letters in Santa's bag from your vehicle.
The first 200 vehicles will also receive a free University of Findlay Christmas goodie bag.
The event will be held on Dec. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.