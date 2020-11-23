The North Pole is coming to Findlay with drive-thru Letters to Santa

The safe, socially distanced event will take place at the University of Findlay on Dec. 20.

FINDLAY, Ohio — You don't have to go to the North Pole to see Santa - make a much shorter drive to Findlay with a Letters to Santa Drive-thru!

The University of Findlay invites local children and their families to the drive-thru to wave at Santa from a safe distance.

Children can also bring their letters to Santa for him to accept without ever leaving the car.

Just pull into the half-circle drive near the College First Church of God and put your letters in Santa's bag from your vehicle.

The first 200 vehicles will also receive a free University of Findlay Christmas goodie bag.