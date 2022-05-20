The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County hosting 2 adoption events this weekend

After halting events in the community during covid, the Humane Society are ready to get back out in the community and find permanent homes for their animals.

FINDLAY, Ohio — If you're looking for a new furry member of the family, or would like to help the Humane Society care for its animals, there are a couple of opportunities this weekend.

After taking a few years off during the pandemic, the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County are ready once again to host adoption events out in the community.

Saturday, they're hosting two separate events: one at Great Lakes Toyota Subaru and the other at the Findlay YMCA East campus.

The Humane Society said during most of the pandemic, adoptions were actually way up, but now they have settled back down, leading to about 125 animals now on hand for adoption.

"Because when we were by appointment only, people 100% had the intention of adopting, so they knew they were coming here to adopt. Now, people walking through they just kind of want to see the pets so they're not 100% sure," Natalie Reffitt, operations manager, said.

Organizers said most of the animals that will be at these events will be ready to take home right away.

"All animals that are up for adoption currently are already spayed and neutered and ready to go," executive director Paula Krugh said. "If we take out any foster kittens, those might not be quite ready to go, because they need to be at least 8 weeks to 9 weeks old and then the doctor can do the surgery. Then we get them out pretty quickly."

Along with trying to connect these animals with a potential future home at these two adoption events, they're also asking for people who attend to bring in donated items that are on the Humane Society and SPCA's usual wish list.

You can find the list on the Humane Society and SPCA website with the standard items they depend on through donations.

Things like blankets and sheets, peanut butter, sanitizer, pumpkins and laundry items are needed.

"Detergent, because we have regular washers and dryers, so liquid HE detergent. Bleach, just common household things," Krugh said.

The first event at Great Lakes Toyota Subaru runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1pm, and then the event at the Findlay YMCA East campus runs from 1 to 3 p.m.