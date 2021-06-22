The Garden at Focaccia’s opens on Friday in downtown Toledo

With the addition of Garden at Focaccia’s the restaurant has expanded hours and menu options.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo will have a new dining spot starting on June 25. Foccaccia’s Deli has undergone a full rebrand including an outdoor expansion.

The Garden at Focaccia’s, is an outdoor patio that includes a 12 ft. by 8 ft. television screen, a state-of-the-art bar and a tailored cocktail list. Focaccia’s hired a local expert in horticulture to help design the garden and create a unique dining experience.

Cocktails, wine and mimosas are among the expanded menu options for the Garden at Focaccia’s. In addition to the food items, the restaurant will also serve brunch from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays.

Due to the expansion and menu incentives Focaccia’s has new hours as well: