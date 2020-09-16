x
The Blarney approved to install garden igloos on patio for fall and winter

Each igloo seats up to 8 patrons and will be available through reservation
TOLEDO, Ohio — A downtown Toledo business has found a creative way to continue using their patio for patrons into the fall and winter. 

For many bars and restaurants in Ohio, having an outdoor patio has been a major lifeline amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Blarney Irish Pub's patio in downtown Toledo seats 52; but with colder weather around the corner, they needed a way to retain some of that extra seating.

They have have been cleared by the city of Toledo to set up four garden igloos on their patio, that will give their patrons a warm, private enclosure to enjoy their drinks or meals outside.

"We're excited. They seat eight, we're going to take reservations. And we're getting some corporate sponsors to help offset the cost a little bit," The Blarney Irish Pub owner Ed Becynski said.

The igloos will be each have their own electric heater

Becynski said this is yet another flexible decision he has had to make to ensure his pub stays in business.  By offering his patrons a secure option to enjoy their favorite restaurant, while also helping them stay safe during the pandemic.

"What we're trying to do is come up with ideas on how are we going to make sure people are feeling safe going into the fall and winter. Because losing 52 seats on our patio, that's a lot of people," Becynski said. 

Becynski said The Blarney is expecting their igloos to be delivered by mid to late October.

The Blarney's extended patio seats 52, but that seating will not be an option in the Winter