FINDLAY, Ohio — The Baker's Cafe has been a staple in downtown Findlay for a decade, and now it will soon have a new, larger home.

Open for 10 years in downtown Findlay, The Baker's Cafe offers a little bit of everything.

Owner Lisa Allen bought the business six years ago and reworked the menu. The shop now offer pastries and baked goods, an espresso bar, cakes, frosted cookies, a breakfast and lunch menu, along with delivery service. There's a diverse offering for any of the customers who walk through the door.

"If they need coffee to go and pastries for a morning meeting, and they need some boxed lunches for an afternoon or lunch meeting," Allen said.

And this time of year, leading up to Valentine's Day, they are even busier.

Decorators have been burning the midnight oil to make sure all of their V-Day orders are filled, while also having enough back stock for walk-ins.

"We normally close at 4 p.m. on Fridays, but we are going to be closing at 8. So that way, we can accommodate all of those folks who need to pick something up on their way home from work," Allen said.

The current Sandusky St. space for The Baker's Cafe is a little undersized for them, it is not uncommon for their dining area to be at capacity. So, they have decided to expand and move across the street to a new spot on Main St. next month.

"We will add donuts to our new locations. Which is huge for downtown, we haven't had donuts (here) in a while," Allen said.

The expansion into a new home comes at the right time, as more and more businesses and shops continue to open in downtown Findlay, making the Flag City more of a destination for all of the 419 area code and beyond.

"It's a great little downtown, and it's great to see it thrive and grow the way that it has, and to be a part of that as well," Allen said.

RELATED: Tiffin Candle Co. spreading good scents and history lessons across the 419

RELATED: RJ's Ice Cream & Desserts a new sweet retreat in Port Clinton