ROSSFORD, Ohio — GO 419 wants to know who has the best amateur holiday light display in our area.

For 14 years, Bob Densic in Rossford has gone all out for the holidays with this display he calls " The Ageless Child's Christmas" at his Birch Drive home.

Bob was inspired by the video of the musical holiday display that went viral in 2006, and has done his own ever since.

Now, his display features 94,248 lights, three miles of extension cords and when fully active, pulls 132 amps.

"Well, we help Toledo Edison out quite a bit, let's just say," laughed Densic.

The display grows a little every year, and has even creeped onto neighboring properties.

This year, the lights are synced up on 5 separate Birch Drive homes.

"A few years after that, the neighbors across the street asked how can we get it across the street. Did some research, then he came in, and it's just snowballed from there." said Densic

You can tune into a low power radio frequency to listen to music that the light display is set to in the warmth of your own car.

And then there's a donations box, not for funding the light show, but to help fund an orphanage in Honduras through Cedar Creek Church's "Beyond our Walls" mission

To date, the donations from this light show has raised over $25,000.

"So, when people come here and they see the lights, they feel like a kid again. But, they're helping people around the world too," said Densic.

Bob said there is a tight-knit community of amateur light display designers in the area who they love to help spread the hobby to anyone who is interested.

"If we're out, we'll talk. Just ask us questions we'll help you get started and we'll help you along," said Densic.

Now, we are just under two weeks away from Christmas there is plenty of time to let everyone know about your favorite local holiday light display.

Let us know by filling out the location on our website WTOL.com/holidaylights.

