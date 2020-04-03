LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — You can stop and smell the flowers at the 577 Foundation. It's a place where anyone can come to enjoy gardening, learning and interacting with others.

"It's a very friendly place when they come here. There's always someone here to smile at them and welcome them. It’s really a communal place where everyone takes responsibility for being friendly with other people,” said Heather Gallant, the executive director at the 577 Foundation. "We want for people to come something new regardless of what their income is so we try to keep class cost low and we try to keep class size small."

There are many classes you can take that may interest you, like the class called "Busy Bags”. It offers something for all ages, including bags full of crafts for the little ones at home.

Zeinab Cheaib

"It was really fun. The two-year-old was able to play with her sensory bins and that gives us more ideas for at home to the five-year-old was engaged with all the activities and he can't wait to go home and play with more,” said Annie Land a student at the 577 Foundation.



If you enjoy the outdoors more you can help with the community garden,with the 2,000 pounds of organic produce that gets donated to Cherry Street Mission and Perrysburg Christian United every year.

"We're 12 acres of land that has all kinds of curiosity is here for people to enjoy,” added Gallant.



The 577 Foundation is the perfect place to go to if you're looking for a place to pick up on a new hobby or just want to enjoy nature.

You can go here to see all the activities that are offered and to learn more about the classes.

RELATED: Go 419 Must-do Rundown: March 5-8

RELATED: 911 consolidation board of directors host first meeting