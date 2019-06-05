This week begins Teacher Appreciation Week, with Teacher Appreciation Day being May 7.

Show some love and thank the hardworking teachers in your life!

Here are some great deals teachers can enjoy, according to USA Today and International Business Times.

Apple : Through the company's Education Pricing Program, teachers can receiving special pricing and discounts on various products.

Arby's : Teachers and school administrations with valid IDs can get a free sandwich at participating locations on Tuesday.

Barnes and Noble : Teachers can receive 20 percent off the publishers' list price for all classroom books when they sign up for B&N Educators.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen : Dine in for a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree all week long.

Chipotle : Any teacher with a Valid ID can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos for in-restaurant orders only from 3 p.m. on close on Tuesday. The offer is for educators at all levels.

Cici's Pizza : Teachers and school staff get a free buffet on Tuesday with a valid school ID a coupon.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop : From Monday through May 12, all teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer.