'Taste of Greece' will take place of Greek Festival this year

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral is putting on a drive-thru smorgasbord of delicious Greek food!

TOLEDO, Ohio — The annual Greek Festival will not go on this year due to COVID-19, but Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church still has something delicious planned for fans of the festival!

"Taste of Greece" will be a drive-thru event where you can safely enjoy Greek food, pastries and wine!

The drive-thru entrance will be at the usual Greek Festival grounds on Summit St. Two lanes will be available to drive through, where customers will receive a printed menu. Once the order is paid for, the items will be delivered to each vehicle.

Walk-up service will also be available on Walnut St. Cash or credit is accepted, but there will be no presale orders. All orders will be first come, first serve.

The menu for Taste of Greece includes roast lamb shank and Greek lemon chicken, as well as classic Greek staples like spinach and cheese pies, grape leaves and baklava.

Taste of Greece will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sept. 11, Father Larry Legakis will lead a memorial service at 10:45 a.m. to observe 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

The Greek Festival is planned to go on as scheduled next year.