We are just a week away from all the St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and you're not alone if you are already thinking about holiday festivities.

Besides the booze, St. Patrick's Day is big on tradition.

The Toledo Area Soccer Association has made this pub crawl a Toledo tradition for seven years.

Visitors will get to experience 14 different pubs in the crawl next Saturday. Some of the participating pubs are located downtown, west Toledo and Sylvania.

You can start off at any pub near you, enjoy the atmosphere and hop on the bus to go to the next pub.

Childers Transportation buses will loop around the different pubs every 20 to 30 minutes.

This is an all-day event starting at 1 p.m. and wrapping up at 11 p.m.

The event coordinators want you to be safe, which is why they designed the pub crawl so you can try different pubs around town without drinking and driving.

"Everybody gets to come out to get a ride all day, have a drink in moderation and at the end of the day they can get an Uber or a cab or a friend to ride home so we safe all day long," said Richard Parish, president of TASA

It costs $30 to participate, and you can purchase passes at any of the 14 participating pubs.

For more information on passes or about the event itself, click here.

