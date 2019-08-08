Toledo may have been rejected as a destination in the 2019 Great Lakes Tall Ship Challenge, but that isn’t stopping the National Museum of the Great Lakes from bringing in the tall ship, Appledore IV, a gaff rigged schooner operated out of Bay City, Michigan for Toledoans to enjoy.

Christopher Gillcrist, executive director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes stated, “We are very excited to offer the residents of the Toledo metropolitan area a chance to experience a tall ship up close and personal.”

Visitors can visit the Appledore dockside free of charge when she is at the museum dock or can take a ride on the vessel for specialty tours offered by the museum.

Gillcrist added, “There is something very special about connecting oneself to the water and to history by taking a ride on one of these magnificent ships.”

Visitors enjoy a sunset sail on the Appledore IV.

National Museum of the Great Lakes

Appledore IV will arrive at the museum on Aug. 16 and depart on Aug. 19. The museum is offering a variety of sail experiences on the vessel including two sunset sails, two family ecology sails and one late evening celestial sail featuring guest lecturer Dr. Michael Cushing, director of the Ritter Planetarium at the University of Toledo.

On the two ecological tours, which are especially designed for children, issues related to water purity will be explored. Sunset sails are designed for those wishing to experience the sunset, the wind and the water in those most relaxing way.

Kids take part in a Family Ecology Sail on the Appledore IV.

Baysail

Fees range from $30 per person to $80 per person depending on the sail experience. All sails are approximately three hours long, depart from the National Museum of the Great Lakes and traverse the Maumee River.

Appledore IV is owned and operated by BaySail, a not for profit organization dedicated to fostering environmental stewardship of the Great Lakes. The vessel is certified for passenger use by the United States Coast Guard. Over 40,000 people have sailed on her since beginning operations in the 1990s.