TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Humane Society is inviting potential donors in the Lucas County community to participate in their largest fundraiser of the year.

The event, PawVillion, will take place on Saturday, Sep. 7 and will offer guests a four-course meal prepared by local Chef Scott Peirce, owner of Tree City Catering.

Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on multiple auction items such as “In Home Dining Experience,” prepared personally by Chef Peirce, a “Private Cooking Class for 16,” provided by Chef Moussa Salloukh, a “Wine Dinner for 10,” also provided by Chef Salloukh of Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar, an “Omakase Dining Experience for 4 at Kengo Sushi & Yakitori,” and a "Private Craft Cocktail Class for 8,” donated by Chef Erika Rapp.

The cost to attend is $250 per person and those interested in helping the shelter achieve their goal of raising $125,000 can participate as a table captain and bring at least nine other people to the event.

PawVillion Causes event by Toledo Area Humane Society on Saturday, September 7 2019 with 121 people interested.

“Events like this ensure that we’re able to continue providing lifesaving services to the pets of Lucas County,” Toledo Area Humane Society president, Stephen Heaven, said.

Cocktails will be served at 6:00 p.m., and guests will take their seats for dinner at 7:00 p.m. Dress is country club casual. Ladies are asked to wear flat or wedge shoes for the event. The event will be held on the lawn.

To reserve your tickets or to register to become a table captain, please call the shelter at 419-891-9029 or click here.

MORE FROM WTOL:

TAHS asking for donations to assist case of female dog that was abandoned while giving birth

The Toledo Area Humane Society is running dog adoption promotion after influx of puppies

Emaciated puppy is improving, has gained 2 pounds since she was discovered; TAHS still seeking answers