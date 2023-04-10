Family-friendly event to feature over 100 local businesses, farmers market vendors and more at Tam-O-Shanter

The 20th Annual Sylvania Spring Expo & Market is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sylvania Sports and Exhibition Center.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A popular annual event is ringing in its 20th year with something for everyone on Saturday.

The Sylvania Spring Expo & Market will feature over 100 local businesses, organizations and farmers market vendors along with a Kids Zone and Health & Wellness Pavilion.

The first 250 attendees will receive a "community tote" with a chance to win a gift card to a Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce restaurant, according to a press release from the chamber.

If you miss out, there will be several other opportunities for giveaways and prizes at participating booths.

The family-friendly event also features children's activities including a bounce house and character appearances by Chase and Marshall from "Paw Patrol."

Six ProMedica Flower Hospital departments will have representatives on-site at the Health & Wellness Pavilion as well.

The expo, located at the Sylvania Sports and Exhibition Center at Tam-O-Shanter, is hosted by the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce and will take place Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking and admission are free for all attendees.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.