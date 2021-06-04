Spring is here and the Swamp Shop is now open - in person!

No reservations are needed and Mud Hens fans can make a visit to get their swag for the season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the Toledo Mud Hens' opening day is right around the corner - May 4 to be exact. Starting today, you can get your season swag at the Swamp Shop - no reservation needed.

Just walk in and you can shop your teams to your heart's desire. Toledo Mud Hens, Walleye and Holy Toledo brand apparel are available at the shop. The store does request you have a mask on at all times.

Store hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m-4 p.m and Saturday, 11 a.m-2 p.m. The shop is closed Sunday and Monday.

Can’t make it to the store? You can still purchase 419 fanwear from the web store. For more information visit The Swamp Shop online.