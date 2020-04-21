TOLEDO, Ohio — Nationally and locally, unemployment numbers are at record highs. Restaurants and bars are now operating as carry-out only. Businesses have been losing money as more people stay at home.

The coronavirus pandemic has made a lasting impact none of us will ever forget - but we will all get through this together.

At WTOL 11, we care deeply about the community. Our goal? To help our local businesses stay in business. That's what this new initiative, "Love Local," is all about.

If you’re wondering what is still open near you, "Love Local" is an interactive database that promotes businesses and restaurants throughout northwest Ohio and southeast that you can help support during these uncertain times.

Access the "Love Local" database HERE. It will be updated regularly.

On the flip side, if you’re a local business owner or restaurant manager, you can add your company to our list (it’s totally free) by sending us your information HERE. You can add special notes about your location, including whether you are hiring, your hours of operation, available products, new service, online options, delivery opportunities, curbside pick-up, etc.

The database also includes a map that will point you to the local businesses closest to your neighborhood that need your support.

