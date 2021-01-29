Superior sushi, colorful cuisine combine at Holland's Spicy Tuna

Classic rolls can be found, but the more creative and explorative options are what set this shop apart.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Colors and flavors combine for some show-stopping eats at Spicy Tuna Sushi Bar and Grill.

For an appetizer that is both bold in looks and taste, take on the ahi tower. With a hearty rice base, dive through layers of spicy tuna and spicy krab, topped with avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo, it's a starter you won't want to share.

There are some interesting rolls to be had as well, one of which, is topped with a whole lobster tail - fancy, right?

The Lobster Bomb is essentially a California roll, but with an east coast twist: a lobster salad adorns the top of the classic, all drizzled, once again, in both the eel sauce and the spicy mayo.

The combination of both sauces works great, which is likely why it is a key element in much of the sushi menu. The tangy and smoky flavors of the eel sauce complement to the mild spice of the kicked-up mayo. The pair could be easily placed on just about any rice dish.

If you tend to shy away from seafood, more comfortable meals are available as well. The almond chicken, for example, is a nutty and refreshing option for those who walk on the mild side.

Spicy Tuna also has a variety of vegan options, from sushi rolls to wok creations. Take a chance on the ahimi, a tuna substitute made from tomato.

Of course, if you are searching for a feast to satisfy the whole family, there is a large selection of party trays you can bring back with you.

Lunch hours are:

Monday - Friday: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Noon - 2:30 p.m.

Dinner hours are:

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 2:30 - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 2:30 - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 2:30 - 9 p.m.