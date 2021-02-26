Toledo's Sunrise Skillet a bright spot for brunch

The breakfast joint on South Reynolds Rd. offers a slew of items to curb your sweet tooth or satisfy a savory craving.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for a welcoming stop for your brunch brigade? Sunrise Skillet is a top contender.

The breakfast joint sits at 1855 Reynolds Rd. and offers a slew of items to curb your sweet tooth or satisfy a savory craving.

The strawberry coconut waffle is full of bright, tart flavors that make you feel a bit less guilty about indulging. Not that you should feel guilty, however. If you can't be a glutton during brunch, when can you?

While we're talking about indulgence, we have to mention the huevos rancheros. The hefty plate is packed with over-easy eggs, chorizo, avocado crema, ranchero sauce and covered in a thick layer of melted cheese - and that all sits on top of two crispy corn tortillas. The flavors combine to be one satisfying start to your day, although, you may need a nap soon after.

If you like to dine on the lighter side, the berry salad is a sure bet. Not only are the colors beautiful, but the fresh berries and goat cheese make an unbeatable combo. This writer's suggestion: try the cherry vinaigrette, you won't be sorry.

Soup is always on at Sunrise Skillet. If you are looking for something creamy, with just a bit of heat, the tortilla soup is a welcome delight. At just $2.99 per cup and $3.99 per bowl, you can warm up without breaking the bank.

To get a closer look at everything Sunrise Skillet has to offer, take a look at its Facebook page here.

The diner is located at 1855 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio. It's open from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. every day of the week.