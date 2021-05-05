'Come Sail Away' this summer with Styx!

Your chance to rock out and let your hair down to the sweet sounds of '70s (and beyond) rock is coming to Centennial Terrace on August 13.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — You can “Come Sail Away” this summer and rock out to STYX on Aug. 13 at Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking Paradise together with audiences far and wide. From the majestic spiritual love for a special “Lady” to the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away,” the band draws on their signature sound. And of course, listeners also can't forget those signature "futuristic" strains of "Mr. Roboto."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available online here or by calling the Stranahan Theater Box office at 419-381-8851.

General admission (standing or small chair) is $38, Tier 2 reserved tickets are $63 and Tier 1 reserved tickets are $73.