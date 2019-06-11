TOLEDO, Ohio — Many people enjoy drinking a good cocktail, but having a good drink mixed with giving back to the community makes everything sweeter.

And that's exactly what will be happening this Thursday as the Heights at the Renaissance Hotel hosts Susan G. Komen's annual "Style for the Cure" fashion show.

"Every quarter, the hotel tries to partner with a nonprofit organization to raise money," explained Brian Crooks, the general manager of the hotel. "This quarter, we decided to do the Susan G. Komen. It just so happened to align with Style for the Cure. It just worked out that this time of year would be perfect to happen at the Heights."

Style for the Cure is an event where local businesses host pop-up shops to show off and sell their latest styles for men and women's fashion to help join the fight against breast cancer.

Home goods also will be sold.

“It’s different from your typical fashion show. Models will be walking around throughout the restaurant modeling clothing from pop-up shops,” said Crooks.

Specialty hors d'oeuvres will be passed out throughout the evening and of course in essence of "thinking pink," the restaurant will also be serving their pink rose and pink frose drinks.

With every frose sold, half of those proceeds will go to Susan G. Komen.

“It’s a great opportunity to have a really fun night and while you're having fun you're raising money for the organization," explained Crooks.

The names of the businesses that will be at the event are listed below:

Stella and Dot

Ragazza

Meig

Vivian Kate

Dale and Blue

Beautiful Blooms by Jen

Rialto Jean Project

Sophia Lustig

Soto Salon and Spa.

Tickets for the fashion show come at three different levels:

$30 ticket will grant entry to the event and one glass of wine from the bar

$55 ticket will grant entry to the event and one raffle ticket for a small prize raffle and two drinks from the bar

$75 ticket will grant entry to the event and a one-night stay in the Glass City Suite at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel in addition to three drinks from the bar.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets here or at the Heights' entrance.

The fashion show is set to start at 6 p.m. Thursday and will last until 9 p.m., but all day there are events at the Renaissance Hotel that will be dedicated to helping fund research in the cure for breast cancer.

The Brim House located on the first floor will be having a special happy hour from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. with discounted drinks and menu prices. Those proceeds will also go to the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio organization.

RELATED: Local Brewery Hosting Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Survivors

RELATED: Power of the Promise event celebrates, supports work of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio