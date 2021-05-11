Ten food trucks and up to 100 vendors in Oregon, Ohio on June 5th

Our Lady of Toledo Shrine is hosting the "Stroll, Shop, Dine,' event which includes a variety of Northwest, Ohio businesses to shop from

OREGON, Ohio — The best kind of events involves food, more specifically food trucks. On June 5, in Oregon, not only will there be 10 food trucks but up to 100 local vendors to shop from.

Oregon’s outdoor vendor and shopping event, “Stroll, Shop, Dine at the Shrine,” is a free one-day event, featuring local small businesses, crafters, artists, food trucks, handmade items, raffles, contests, and more. Taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 655 S. Coy Rd. in the large lot of Our Lady of the Toledo Shrine, which is down the street from Navarre, near AutoZone.

This event is a great excuse to get out of the house, enjoy some shopping, and stroll the beautiful walking paths and scenery of the Toledo Shrine.

Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, is 20-acre of grounds consisting of walking paths, a sanctuary, memorials and more.

"Our focus is to build up local small businesses in northwest Ohio and provide a fun environment for them to showcase their products and services to the Oregon community while also bringing awareness to Oregon's Our Lady of Toledo Shrine, “ Rebecca Tansel and Taylor Holloway, the event organizers said.