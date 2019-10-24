MONCLOVA, Ohio — Pumpkins, spice and everything nice is in the air as fall is in full swing.

It's been a family farming business since the 1950's and for 15 years now, Stevens Gardens in Monclova has grown into a popular spot to grab your pumpkins, fall decorations and fresh produce.

"We spend our whole summer taking care of the pumpkins, taking care of the other produce too, but getting things ready for this point basically," said owner Debbie Stevens-Lauz.

Sitting on the corner of Monclova Road and Weckerly, Stevens is open seven days a week. They offer a corn maze where kids can earn prizes, a hay ride, cow train and petting zoo.

"We're really grateful that they're open everyday, not just on the weekends. So, those of us who are staying at home with children, it gives us something to do and come out during the week," said Kelsey Schwanz.

She has brought her kids to Stevens for the last few years.

Debbie said the crowds have grown every year since they reopened the gardens in 2004 after it had been shut down since the 80's

With more people coming year after year, they have tried to offer more things for their visitors to do as well.

"Every year we have people that come back and have made this their tradition. They've got their certain spots on the farm that they take photos, some of them make them their Christmas cards," explained Debbie.

"It's kind of fun to see, year after year, them growing and the pictures in the same backdrop," said Kelsey.

And for those who need a little more excitement in out of their pumpkin patch visits, they also offer a corncob cannon.

Whether you're looking for a quick day of activity for your little ones, meeting a furry friend or scooping up some locally grown produce, Stevens Gardens has plenty to offer this harvest season.

"Three, four, five minutes from our house, so very close and very nice to come out and do the festive fall traditions," said Kelsey.

Once the season transitions to winter, Stevens will continue to be open for a few weeks in December to sell holiday decorations and blankets.