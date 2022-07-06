Monclova family farm welcomes U-Pick strawberries Wednesday

The red fruits are ripe for picking in June's strawberry season.

MONCLOVA, Ohio — Strawberry-picking season is underway and can be a fresh way to fill the fridge with fruit.

Stevens Gardens, a family-owned farm stand in Monclova, is opening up its fields for customers to pick their own strawberries on June 8.

Customers can pick their own starting at 9 a.m. or purchase pre-picked strawberries. Pre-picked strawberries are usually available by 9 or 10 a.m.

The gardens provide containers for customers who are self-picking. The strawberries are priced at $2.50 per pound.

Wagons are also provided for customers who want a fridge overflowing with the sweet fruit.

Pre-picked strawberries began on June 4 at 10 a.m.

Strawberry-picking season typically does not last long. According to pickyourown.org, late May to late June is the season's timeframe and early June is when the red fruit is most active.

Those who would like to pick are encouraged to do so in the next two weeks. The early berries are usually the biggest.

The gardens are located on Weckerly Road. The intersection on Monclova and Weckerly roads will be shut down June 20 for a roundabout construction. Customers can still drive to the gardens from the south by taking Stitt Road to Weckerly Road, or from the west by taking Eber Road to Monclova Road.

Stevens Gardens requests that people interested in U-Pick follow their Facebook page for strawberry updates, because some days may not be bearing fruit as well as others.

