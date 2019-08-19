TIFFIN, Ohio — The City of Tiffin has a new place for kids to cool off at the end of summer break and it's entirely free!

With a grand opening over the weekend, the new splash pad situated in downtown Tiffin is officially open.

Since 2010, Tiffin knew they wanted to develop a park in this stretch of E. Market Street after a downtown study called for one.

"The struggle always is with governments being able to afford such improvements for your community. You're talking a few million dollars for something of this variety," Mayor of Tiffin Aaron Montz said.

Then the property was purchased by the president of National Machinery and local entrepreneur, Andrew Kalnow.

He first developed the new East Green Amphitheater, and then this section of the property, calling it National Corner.

Though Kalnow's foundation retains ownership of the park, the city has signed an operating agreement for use.

The splash pad also offers restrooms and a secluded garden.

"I think it's really nice. Especially when it's open to the public and open pretty late at night, sometimes you can come out late and enjoys themselves," said Regina Ransom, who expects to visit the new splash pad many times with her 9 grandchildren

While the splash pad at National Corner is operating (before the cold weather comes), it will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., there's a water light show display.

