TOLEDO, Ohio — The current cast members of Emmy nominated "Whose Line is it Anyways?" is creating a spin off.

A new improv tour called "Whose Live Anyways?" is coming to Toledo on April 21, 2020 at 8 p.m.

This is a 90-minute show full of games, scenes and songs that will make you laugh enough to feel it in every bone in your body. A show that allows you in the audience to help those on stage to create the topic. You might even be asked to join the actors on stage.

Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg props, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, will leave you with the remarkable scenes that they invented right in front of your very eyes.

Audience participation is key so be prepared to maybe help in suggestions or even acting.

Tickets for this event go on sale, Friday November 22 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them in person at the Stranahan Theater box office or online.

All ages are welcomed to the join!