'Spin & Splat' offers interactive art opportunity in Toledo

Express yourself and have fun with this unique art studio experience where you can create one-of-a-kind pieces.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a unique, creative experience worthy of just about any occasion, look no further than "Spin & Splat Art Studio" in west Toledo.

The studio, which was created by owner Roni Gilmore, offers visitors a variety of methods to create the artistic masterpiece without the worry of creating a mess. With a variety of ways to express yourself through acrylic paint, each piece will be one-of-a-kind.

The "spin" of Spin & Splat refers to the studio's spin tables, which allow the user to create mesmerizing designs by pouring paint onto a spinning canvas. The "splat" refers to a black-lit room where visitors suit up (or wear a shirt to which they'd like to add a little flair) and sling paint at a canvas--but if you miss and end up decorating the walls, your clothes and your friends, that's okay, too.

Gilmore said she started the business after years of planning her children's birthday parties.

"I was always organizing finger painting parties, water balloon fights, picnics under the trampoline and obstacle courses in the backyard,” she said in a press release. “ I can't think of a better way to spend my time than celebrating special occasions and quality time with others."

Gilmore said she was inspired to open Spin & Splat after her parents opened a successful salon in their 50s.

"It is never too late to realize your dream and act upon it."

WTOL 11 Meteorologist Diane Phillips spoke with Gilmore at Spin & Splat on Monday where she created two art pieces of her own using both the spin and splat tools.

Gilmore said Spin & Splat can serve as the location of any event, including birthday parties, date nights and even just for fun for people of all ages.

"This is designed for any age group," she said. "I think it's better suited to five and up, but we are working on some toddler time for our littles who enjoy getting messy (...) but it is ageless. We've had all ages in here."

In addition to the interactive art studio, Gilmore plans to offer more unique experiences and classes in the future. You can check out the website here.

The studio is located at 2455 Tremainsville Road in west Toledo. To book a reservation, call 734-807-2050 or email roni@spinandsplat.com.