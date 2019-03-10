TOLEDO, Ohio — There's no end to the fun at the Toledo Zoo, especially during Halloween!

The Zoo has tons of great events, starting with Little Boo on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

The two-day event allows toddlers and pre-school aged children to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat throughout the Zoo while enjoying crafts, puppet shows and free games.

Little Boo runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Halloween spirit continues full force on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 with Pumpkin Path.

This event has been running for 35 years and has costumed trick-or-treating for all ages, pumpkin carving demonstrations, bounce houses and magic shows, as well as photo opportunities with characters from Star Wars.

Even better news: there will also be more candy stations at the Zoo than ever before, including offering alternative treats at every station for children with food allergies.

For Zoo members, one-day admission tickets to Little Boo or Pumpkin Path are $8 for all children who want to trick-or-treat. Those not participating in trick-or-treating are covered under their membership and receive free admission.

Tickets for non-members are $18 for adults and children and $15 for seniors.

The Zoo asks families to bring re-usable containers to trick or treat.