A group of partners is looking to open "Inhibitions" around the time the Solheim Cup comes to town.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A group of Toledoans are hoping to take a trip back in time and create a successful business here in the Glass City.

Steve Reamey is one of the partners in this project. The idea? Creating a speakeasy that draws from the history of prohibition from the 1920s.

"We want to just try to have some place that's different than any other," Reamey said. "It's not going to be a sports bar. It's going to be something different. We want to challenge the senses. Some place that looks good, feels good, tastes good, listening to music."

The speakeasy, aptly called Inhibitions, is coming to the Vistula neighborhood, just north of downtown Toledo. It's part of an effort to revitalize the area.

Developers are turning the historic Wonder Bread factory on North Summit Street and Elm Street into a large living space for those looking to live near downtown.

Reamey says he's always had a thing for craft cocktails. He and his partners did some research during the pandemic, mixing and testing different cocktails while touring cities across the country.

"We want a place where you can just chill, relax, have a conversation and most of all network behind some really good cocktails."

The speakeasy plans come amid further development in the neighborhood, now looking to become Gateway At Lower Town. That multi-million dollar project involves the block between Summit, Superior, LaGrange and Locust streets.

"It's like everything else, you've got to try it first. I'm very confident what we're going to come up with is going to be something new for the area," Reamey said.