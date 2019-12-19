This shop may not be huge, but you can find just about anything here. South Side 6 on South Main Street in Bowling Green even gives you a chance to eat your way to some cold, hard cash.

“A lot of different things that you can find in a small space, a small store like this,” said So Shaheen, the owner of South Side 6.



From a wide variety of drinks to snacks to even a restaurant located right inside this carryout, this neighborhood hot spot is hopping when it comes to authentic Mediterranean food.

“We have the gyros, the hummus, the chicken shawarma, and everything is off the chart, top-notch,” Shaheen said.

One menu item for which South Side 6 is most known is the gyro.

They're made fresh as soon as you come in, and the wrap is topped with thinly sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, and Tzatziki sauce.



If you're feeling hungry or competitive, you can try to eat six gyro sandwiches in under 66 minutes for a food challenge.

The rules are:

Call ahead to book your food challenge date

Pay $66 to enter

If you eat all six gyros with everything on them within the hour, you will win $666.

“So far we had nine - nine winners,” Shaheen said.

If you’re hungry and are brave enough to try the challenge, check out South Side 6.

