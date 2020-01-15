BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Snook's Dream Cars, in Bowling green, is one of the only car museums in northwest Ohio but what calls attention to this place is all the history displayed there.



“You'll be seeing a lot of history things that are full of memories for people of a certain generation, baby boomers. And full of new experience history for younger folks," Jeff Snook, owner of Snook’s Dream Cars, said.

Everything in this museum is an original piece dating back from 1940s to the 20s.

Bill Snook, Jeff’s father, collected everything you'll see in this museum. Jeff took it upon himself to save everything his father collected and opened Snook's Dream Cars.



“My dad collected a lot a lot of things, he was a collector, he had a good eye, many of them are car-related, but he also collected things that he thought were neat!” Snook said.

You can find just about anything from Texaco oil tins to car-shaped perfume bottles and of course, the vehicles itself!

But this place is not just a museum, there's even an auto repair shop inside.

“We established a bit of a niche that if you want a car done, and you want it done correctly, and you love your car as much as we love cars, bring it to us, Snook's Dream Cars, and we'll take care of it,” Snook said.

So, if you're looking for a place that takes you back almost a century or just looking for a place to fix your own car, cruise on over to Snook’s Dream Cars.

