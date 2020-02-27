With the heavy snowfall Wednesday, sledding doesn't sound like a bad idea.

"Side Cut or Pearson don't have sledding hills. We also have a sledding hill at the blue Creek Metropark in Whitehouse which is our tallest sledding hill it's open during daylight hours,” said Scott Carpenter spokesperson of MetroParks Toledo.

Many did just that and went sledding at Side Cut Metropark park, but of course, while having fun, it's always important to stay safe.

"We actually have some volunteers who come out and help keep everybody safe it's a lot of fun controlled chaos are usually kids would have their parents here with them and everything is just fine," added Carpenter.

But if sledding is not your thing, the park is open all year long for you to enjoy the great outdoors.

"The buzzers are already back, the Eagles are building nests there's a lot of sun spring despite the snowfall so that's Ohio so that's one of the charms of living in this part of the country,” said Carpenter.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this snow day how about you go sledding, Sidecut MetroPark is open until 8 P.M so there's plenty of time to go after school.

More information on events and activities that the MetroParks have to offer can be found here.

