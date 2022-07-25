2022 Seneca County Fair features concert, 4-H and more fun

The week's events include a Wednesday concert with Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., and special guest Tyler Brayden.

TIFFIN, Ohio — It's county fair time in Seneca County this week.

Once again, the fairgrounds on Hopewell Avenue in Tiffin is filled with fair goers and farm animals.

This year marks the 180th Seneca County Fair, and everyone on hand Monday was excited to get the festivities started, particularly after COVID-19 loomed over the fair in each of the last two years.

"It's back to normal, finally," said Seneca County Fair Board President Brian Staib. "Everything is back to normal, everything is good. Families brought in their kids 4-H projects, the sewing, the clothing. Everything is done."

And whatever brings you to the fair, or keeps bringing you back, the exhibitors and vendors have plenty to fulfill your fair needs.

"The food, and the animals. It's really fun with my friends too," fair-goer Sawyer Hohman said Monday.

"Raising them on a family farm and showing them, it's always fun my friends coming out to watch me," said Audrey Bumb, who usually shows pigs

And to celebrate their 180th anniversary, the fair is hosting a special concert this year with Granger Smith, featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., and special guest Tyler Brayden on Wednesday

New this year for the Seneca County Fair, tickets for admission and tickets for individual grandstand shows can be purchased on the fair's website.

"The tickets are online for concerts, tractor pull, demo derby, bulls and barrels, all available online," Staib said.

"It's a close knit community and you can definitely are safe enough to come here and just enjoy the time," Bumb said.