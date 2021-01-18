Sauder Village celebrating National Pie Day with special deals

Sauder Village will celebrate National Pie Day on Jan. 23, Saturday, with special deals at Doughbox Bakery and Barn Restaurant.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sauder Village will celebrate National Pie Day on Jan. 23, Saturday, offering special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant.

To encourage even more people to enjoy this special holiday, the Doughbox Bakery is offering a deal of $1.00 off pies and free samples throughout the day, while supplies last. The Doughbox Bakery will be open on National Pie day from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the drive-thru window opening at 6:30 a.m.

To ensure your favorite pies are available call the Doughbox Bakery at 419.445.0321 to place an order

The Barn Restaurant will also be involved in the celebration of National Pie Day, offering $1.00 off a slice of pie with any meal purchase on Saturday. The Barn Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“National Pie Day is a holiday focused on celebrating the wholesome goodness of pie – one of America’s favorite desserts,” Sauder Village Media Relations Manager Kim Krieger said. “At the Doughbox Bakery we are proud to continue the traditions of our ancestors by making our pies from scratch. We break the eggs, and blend in the sugar and flour . . . just like the home baking of long ago. Whether you love apple, peach, pumpkin or peanut butter pie, let us help you commemorate this all American treat by stopping at Sauder Village to celebrate."

Each year the employees at the Doughbox Bakery make nearly 19,000 pies. With more than 40 varieties of pies available, Peanut Butter Cream continues to be the most popular choice among local patrons. Dutch Peach and Cherry are also popular varieties at this popular, hometown bakery.

