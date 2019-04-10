TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're wanting to take in fall's beauty, look no further than our own backyard.

J & M Cruise Lines is offering their fall color cruises aboard the Sandpiper starting this weekend.

You'll travel down the Maumee River, hitting various spots featuring the vibrant shapes, shades, and hues of fall. You'll absorb the oranges, reds, and crimsons for two hours before heading back to port.

Fall color cruises cost $19 for adults, $11 for kids 12 and under. The cruises will happen Saturday and Sunday afternoons throughout October.

Owner and operator Paul Lis said he didn't expect the colors to be as vibrant as they are now. He predicts the next couple of weekends will be the best for your fall colors tour.

"We book up fast, so you want to get your ticket," Lis said.

The Sandpiper will also take kids and adults for Halloween party cruises up and down the Maumee.

The adult costume party and kids' Boo! Cruise will happen towards the end of the month. You can find information on all of the tours and book your tickets here: https://www.sandpiperboat.com/public-cruises.

