TOLEDO, Ohio — San Marcos is a Mexican restaurant that is located on Broadway St. in south Toledo.

Oscar Ponce, the owner of San Marcos, opened a supermarket with a small taco stand about fifteen years ago.

“They use to call my taco stand the secret place to come because nobody knew and that’s how people you know… start coming in and we’re here!” said Ponce.

Now, San Marcos is a full-service restaurant with three other locations.

“You can find other ones on Reynolds, we have another location on Laskey, and we have another little one on Galena St. It’s more for to-go orders,” San Marcos manager Oscar Gomes said.

What is makes San Marcos so delici us that people keep coming back for more? Well, The owner here says it’s all because of his mother’s recipes

“My mother makes all these recipes, and so we kept them you knew we really hold on to them you know we don’t let anybody mess with them you know like... we keep them.” Said Ponce.

If anyone wants to try to make some of the recipes that are offered at San Marcos, there is a market attached to the restaurant to purchase all the ingredients you need, and Oscar is always willing to teach you how to cook the meal at home.

“You want to do any of the Mexican recipes come to me and we’ll help you how to get all your stuff and even that I help people. I show them how to do the recipe so they can do something good at home,” said Ponce.

So, if you want to learn how to cook authentic Mexican meals at home or come and experience the restaurant for yourself, head over to San Marcos.

The hours for San Marcos on Broadway St. are listed below

Monday: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

