TOLEDO, Ohio —

It's just about that time of year again when shoppers entering and leaving different stores will begin to see that iconic red kettle and hear the sound of bells ringing all in the name of charity.

The Salvation Army Northwest Ohio Area Services is getting ready to kickoff their Red Kettle Campaign with their 6th annual Red Kettle Run in downtown Toledo.

The goal is not only to raise money to make sure families in the area have help during the holidays, but all year round.

This year runners can expect cold weather naturally, but also Dr. Romules Durant, Toledo Public Schools District's superintendent will be emceeing the event.

"This year is really going to be fabulous. We have Dr. Romules Durant. Everybody knows he's a ball of energy and excitement. We've got more runners this year than we've had at anytime in our history," explained Major Tom Duperree, the Area Commander of the Salvation Army in northwest Ohio.

Major Duperree adds that there's still plenty of room left for runners to still sign up even the day of.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday right behind the lot of the Toledo Blade. This year, runners will be on the same course as the Holiday Parade with the race wrapping up just in time before the actual parade begins at 10 a.m.

"It's going to be just a nice little 5K race. We have a three-person relay that'll happen simultaneously and then just after that there'll be a family fun walk," explained Major Duperee.

The Salvation Army will also be running in a different direction this year when acknowledging the top race performers.

"We're so happy that Dave's Running is helping us this year to help coordinate all the logistics. And I don't want to give anything away, but Dave's Running has really helped us come up with what we think will be a very memorable acknowledgement for our top finishers," said Major Duperree.

But regardless if acknowledgements are gained or not, there is one thing the Salvation Army wants others to take away from the race:

"Others. Be reminded that there are others in need this holiday season and if it were not for the kindness and generosity of other people a lot of people would go with their needs unmet in Toledo. Through their participation, they can impact other people's lives in such deep and meaningful ways."

