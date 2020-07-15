Safe Kids Greater Toledo to hold Virtual Safety City

The coronavirus pandemic is prompting another change. Efforts to teach key safety skills to area kids are now going virtual.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a new look for Safety City as Safe Kids Greater Toledo takes the annual event virtual.

The summertime is usually when parents would be sending their kids to their community's Safety City. Many, if not all of them, have been canceled because of the coronavirus.

"We know that children really love that interaction. Being able to be there in person, see their guest speakers in person and see their demonstrations," said ProMedica's Injury Prevention Specialist, Gina Veres.

Approximately 8,000 children die each year from preventable deaths, Veres says, and that's why it was important for them to continue to hold this event.

Although the in-person factor is gone, the group is working to make it fun online.

"We're trying to make this as interactive as possible and exciting so that they're still getting the safety information that they really need, but also making it fun," Veres said.

A top hit at normal Safety City events is hearing from firefighters and police officers. Continuing that tradition, Safe Kids Greater Toledo will have videos from multiple departments in our area.

"We've been working with Perrysburg Township and City Fire Departments, Rossford Police, Oregon Police, Toledo Fire," she explained.

Those are just a few of the groups working with them.

The Virtual Safety City will begin on Monday, July 20 and go through Sunday, July 26.