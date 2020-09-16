Rudy's Hot Dog reopens drive-thru after car drove into its wall

A Facebook post on the business page humorously asked customers to use the window, not the wall, to place their orders.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a car drove into Rudy's Hot Dog off Alexis Road in west Toledo early Saturday morning, forcing the business to temporarily close, the establishment's drive-thru is now open.

The hot dog shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fire crews say multiple people were in the car at the time of the crash. Kayla Wood, 22 and Quinesha Smith, 28, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene of the crash but was later located and identified as Denzel Middleton, 23. Middleton was cited for the crash.

